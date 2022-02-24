SIC looking for retired teachers to step in as cover

The SIC is looking for retired or qualified teachers who are not working to provide short-notice cover in schools.

Shetland Islands Council wants to build up its relief bank of teachers, so they can provide temporary cover as and when needed.

This could be either due to staff absences or to fill vacant posts until a full-time teacher is employed to the post.

It could be at any teaching location across the isles for either primary or secondary-aged children.

Quality improvement manager Robin Calder said they were “really keen” to hear from ex-teachers who may be interested.

“The nature of this work can vary, and we’re willing to be flexible,” he said.

“We are appealing to anyone suitably qualified, whether they have many years of teaching experience or may be a recently qualified teacher, or a flexible route probationer.

“This would assist us to ensure that we can provide teaching cover when the need arises, such as for staff absences or any time when there are gaps in current teaching provision.”

All individuals must be registered with the General Teaching Council for Scotland (GTCS) and will need to join the Protecting Vulnerable Groups (PVG) Scheme or have a PVG update before joining the relief bank.