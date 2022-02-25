Bomb experts carry out controlled explosion at Viking Energy windfarm

The Viking Energy windfarm construction site. Photo: John Coutts.

Bomb experts carried out a controlled explosion today (Friday) at the Viking Energy windfarm construction site.

Police contacted the Royal Navy’s Diving and Threat Exploitation Group after the discovery of a suspected ordnance.

The navy specialists arrived in Shetland this morning and identified the item as a marine smoke marker.

A navy spokeswoman said a controlled explosion was carried out to make the item safe.