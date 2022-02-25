Life in Shetland News

Bressay marks 60th fire festival anniversary with ‘Up-Helly-Naa’ bill

Bressay has marked what should have been its fire festival’s 60th anniversary with a bill celebrating past festivals and skewering local events.

The “Up-Helly-Naa” bill appeared near the Bressay ferry terminal on what would have been Bressay Up-Helly-A’ day 2022.

On Facebook, the Bressay Up-Helly-A’ page said: “In what should have been our 60th year spree, a little light relief to keep you going and we hope to see you all next year.”

Copies of the bill are available in the waiting room and the shop, it said.

Have a look at this year’s bill in full below:

