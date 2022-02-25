Council ‘minded to approve’ spaceport application

A major milestone in Shetland’s space race ambitions has been achieved after the SIC announced it was “minded to approve” the application.

The council said today (Friday) that its planning service was “confident” the SaxaVord Spaceport application could be dealt with under delegated powers, as all objections have been removed.

Spaceport chief Frank Strang said the team was “delighted” with the announcement and looking forward to receiving confirmation of approval in the coming days.

The planning committee had been due to consider the application at its meeting from Monday but it was dropped from the agenda at the last minute.

Today’s announcement means council officers, rather than councillors, will make the decision.

But while the council is “minded to approve” the application, it must still notify Scottish ministers, who then have 28 days to decided whether to “call in” the application.

Once built, the space centre is expected to create hundreds of jobs and inject millions of pounds into the economy.

The application has undergone changes to overcome objections from Historic Environment Scotland and the RSPB.