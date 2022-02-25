Fundraiser after devastating Gunnister blaze hits almost £10k

A fundraiser set up to help two people who lost their home to fire yesterday (Thursday) has raised almost £10,000.

Ruby and Willie Brown from Gunnister saw their home and belongings devastated by fire on Thursday morning.

The JustGiving fundraising campaign, started by Jolene Johnson, asked folk to raise £2,000 “to replace some of the things they have lost”.

But that total was reached within hours, and as of Friday morning over £9,600 had been raised.

The organisers of the JustGiving page wrote they would “like to try and raise some funds for them in the hopes it could relieve just a small amount of the stress they are going through”.

You can donate to the campaign here.