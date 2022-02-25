News

Fundraiser after devastating Gunnister blaze hits almost £10k

6 hours 19 min ago 0
Fundraiser after devastating Gunnister blaze hits almost £10k

A fundraiser set up to help two people who lost their home to fire yesterday (Thursday) has raised almost £10,000.

Ruby and Willie Brown from Gunnister saw their home and belongings devastated by fire on Thursday morning.

The JustGiving fundraising campaign, started by Jolene Johnson, asked folk to raise £2,000 “to replace some of the things they have lost”.

But that total was reached within hours, and as of Friday morning over £9,600 had been raised.

The organisers of the JustGiving page wrote they would “like to try and raise some funds for them in the hopes it could relieve just a small amount of the stress they are going through”.

You can donate to the campaign here.

SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.