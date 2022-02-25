In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 25th February) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Lerwick Port Authority (LPA) has been warned to pay its workers “the rate for the job” or watch its cruise season hit by strikes. Twelve LPA workers could walk out in a dispute over pay and conditions – potentially disrupting a bumper season of over 120 cruise ship arrivals into the harbour.
- “Thrill seeker” Colin Burgess was left stunned after stepdaughter Nicole Gilfillan signed up for a charity skydive as a birthday present. Colin and Nicole’s boyfriend, Calum Williamson, will take the plunge to raise money for a national deaf charity which has supported Nicole and Calum’s 13-month-old daughter, Maci.
- A group has been set up with the aim of taking Lunna Kirk into community hands.
- A global search could be launched to fill vacant posts within NHS Shetland.
- Minister for Scotland Iain Stewart has hailed the Unst space centre plans as “one of the most exciting projects” he has seen.
- SPORT – There was disappointment for the Shetland senior netball team in Kirkwall, and mixed fortunes for the U13, U15 and U17 sides.
- SPORT – Plus there’s badminton, swimming, darts and a Talking Sport from columnist Jim Tait.
