Base handover will provide ‘extra layer of protection’ against oil spills

An international operator has taken over a base for quick responses to potential oil spills.

Oil Spill Response Limited (OSRL) announced yesterday (Friday) it had acquired the facility in Scalloway.

It houses equipment to rapidly respond to any spills near Shetland.

OSRL chief executive Robert Lamb said: “While we never want to face a situation requiring deployment, this important service provides an extra layer of protection when responding to incidents.

“Its favourable location on the west coast of Shetland allows us to act quickly and efficiently.”

The base will be run by trained contractors in Shetland, managed remotely from OSRL’s Aberdeen offices.

Training courses will also be offered at the base for contractors and interested stakeholders.

Response equipment can be transported to Scalloway or Lerwick ports for deployment via vessels. Shoreline equipment is stored in trailers ready to use at short notice at affected areas.

The base supports several west of Shetland operators.

It was established by BP, which completed a handover to OSRL to ensure continuity of service.

OSRL is owned by global oil and gas companies and operates from 12 locations around the world.