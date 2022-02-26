Educational trust reopens for bids

A trust supporting educational projects has reopened.

The Zetland Educational Trust is seeking bids for initiatives such as experiments, research, providing special equipment or promoting knowledge of Shetland.

The trust, which is managed by the SIC, aims to support a wide range of beneficiaries with smaller sums, of up to £2,000, as well as larger projects deemed to “make a real difference to the enhancement of education”.

Examples include school excursions to museums, art galleries, or exhibitions; swimming lessons or archaeological research.

Grants of up to 75 per cent of project costs will be considered, with the remainder to be met by fundraising or in-kind support.

The closing date for applications is Thursday, 31st March.

Visit www.shetland.gov.uk/grants/zetland-educational-trust for more information.