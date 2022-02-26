NorthLink warns weather-related disruption could last until Tuesday 

The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink has warned customers of more weather-related disruption lasting through the weekend and into next week.

The ferry operator said today’s (Saturday) southbound passenger sailing would depart Lerwick for Aberdeen an hour early at 6pm.

Freight vessel Helliar may also be delayed by up to two hours arriving in Aberdeen tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow night’s freight sailing could be delayed by up to three hours arriving in Aberdeen.

NorthLink said weather forecasts could see the disruption continue until Tuesday.

More detailed updates will follow as forecasts are updated.