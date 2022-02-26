News

NorthLink warns weather-related disruption could last until Tuesday 

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 44 min ago 0
NorthLink warns weather-related disruption could last until Tuesday 
The NorthLink boat Hrossey in Lerwick. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NorthLink has warned customers of more weather-related disruption lasting through the weekend and into next week.

The ferry operator said today’s (Saturday) southbound passenger sailing would depart Lerwick for Aberdeen an hour early at 6pm.

Freight vessel Helliar may also be delayed by up to two hours arriving in Aberdeen tomorrow morning.

Tomorrow night’s freight sailing could be delayed by up to three hours arriving in Aberdeen.

NorthLink said weather forecasts could see the disruption continue until Tuesday.

More detailed updates will follow as forecasts are updated.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.