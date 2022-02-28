Freight sailing cancelled again due to adverse weather

The Hildasay.

Tonight’s (Monday) southbound freight sailing has been cancelled again.

NorthLink said the Hildasay was scheduled to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 6pm, but had been called off due to forecast adverse weather.

Yesterday’s southbound freight sailing had also been cancelled due to the weather.

NorthLink’s other freight vessel, Helliar, is scheduled to depart Kirkwall for Aberdeen at 8pm.

Tonight’s passenger crossing is scheduled to go ahead with the Hjaltland due to depart Lerwick for Aberdeen at 7pm.

NorthLink said its passenger sailings across the Pentland Firth may also be subject to weather related delays.

The Hrossey departed for drydock yesterday.