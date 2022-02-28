News

‘Shetland stands with Ukraine’ – two appeals look to fundraise for stricken families

Two local fundraising appeals are calling on Shetlanders to help raise money for families and children in war-hit Ukraine.

Kate Niesciur, who is originally from Poland but has lived in Shetland for the last seven years, said she wanted to spread the support of Shetland to the children of Ukraine.

The mother-of-one said they “need all the help now more than ever”.

Mrs Niesciur is raising money for Unicef, and she added: “Just thinking how those poor innocent children can lose parents, their home and security in a split second just kills me.

“They are true victims of war.”

Councillor Ryan Thomson is also raising money for the British Red Cross in the “Shetland Stands With Ukraine” campaign, which has almost raised £1,000 so far.

He wrote that Shetland “watches on in horror at the human suffering in Ukraine”.

