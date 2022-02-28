News

UK government bans Russian vessels from ports

4 hours 28 min ago 1
UK government bans Russian vessels from ports
Russian tanker Challenger.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says he has written to all UK ports to tell them not to accept Russian vessels.

On Monday afternoon, Mr Shapps announced he had asked all ports not to provide access to “any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels”.

That follows the NS Challenger’s visit to Sullom Voe last week, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would investigate.

Mr Shapps said these vessels were “not welcome here” anymore.

The oil tanker NS Challenger is operated by Sovcomflot, a company wholly owned by the Russian government, leading MP Alistair Carmichael to question why she was allowed to visit Sullom last week.

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison said they had received Mr Shapps’ letter this afternoon, and were “now awaiting the further guidance and information, which we have been advised will follow”.

She said last week that the council had to comply with the open port duty, so the harbour had to be open to everyone, adding:” If the UK government determine that their sanctions will apply to shipping, the council will be advised by the Department of Transport how the duty has been altered and what action we must take.”

 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

  • Neil Williamson

    • February 28th, 2022 17:06

    Does the UK still
    Import nuclear waste from Russia?

    REPLY

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.