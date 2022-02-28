UK government bans Russian vessels from ports

Russian tanker Challenger.

Transport secretary Grant Shapps says he has written to all UK ports to tell them not to accept Russian vessels.

On Monday afternoon, Mr Shapps announced he had asked all ports not to provide access to “any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels”.

That follows the NS Challenger’s visit to Sullom Voe last week, which Prime Minister Boris Johnson said he would investigate.

Mr Shapps said these vessels were “not welcome here” anymore.

The oil tanker NS Challenger is operated by Sovcomflot, a company wholly owned by the Russian government, leading MP Alistair Carmichael to question why she was allowed to visit Sullom last week.

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison said they had received Mr Shapps’ letter this afternoon, and were “now awaiting the further guidance and information, which we have been advised will follow”.

She said last week that the council had to comply with the open port duty, so the harbour had to be open to everyone, adding:” If the UK government determine that their sanctions will apply to shipping, the council will be advised by the Department of Transport how the duty has been altered and what action we must take.”