Carmichael welcomes Russian tanker ban as SIC awaits further guidance

1 hour 54 min ago 0
Alistair Carmichael. Photo: Dave Donaldson

MP Alistair Carmichael has welcomed news that the UK government has banned all Russian vessels from its ports.

The Russian government-owned tanker NS Champion was due to arrive at the Flotta oil terminal in Orkney this week, prompting anger and protests.

That followed the arrival of the NS Challenger into Sullom last week, as Russian tanks crossed the border into Ukraine.

But transport secretary Grant Shapps yesterday (Monday) announced that UK ports had now been told to no longer provide access to “any Russian flagged, registered, owned, controlled, chartered or operated vessels”.

The Russian tanker NS Challenger, which controversially arrived at Sullom last week.

Mr Carmichael said the news was “somewhat overdue but enormously welcome”.

“It will be a relief for my constituents who were ready to protest and to take to their boats to prevent such arrivals – and a relief for all right-minded people who oppose Vladimir Putin’s bloodthirsty regime.

“Having pressed the case with ministers – perhaps to the point of annoyance – through the weekend I am glad that they have taken the action that I and so many others have been calling for in blocking Sovcomflot and all similarly-owned vessels.

“There is much more that can and must be done to oppose Putin’s aggression but this is a significant and positive step.”

SIC chief executive Maggie Sandison said yesterday they had been made aware of the decision, and were “awaiting further guidance and information”.

