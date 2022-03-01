News

‘It’s a whopper’ – Crew catches 110kg halibut

Andrew Hirst 10 hours 8 min ago 0
‘It’s a whopper’ – Crew catches 110kg halibut
Skipper Ivor Moffat and crewman Adrian Brown pictured with the halibut. 

A huge halibut caught by Shetland fishermen this week is thought to have broken recent records.

The 110kg fish was landed by the crew of the Venture and sold at yesterday’s (Monday) market.

James Aitken at LHD, which acts as agents for 65 Shetland and Orkney fishing vessels, said it was a “whopper”.

Although LHD does not keep records of fish sizes, Mr Aitken said he had not seen anything over 100kg in all his years at the market. 

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.