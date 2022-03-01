‘It’s a whopper’ – Crew catches 110kg halibut

Skipper Ivor Moffat and crewman Adrian Brown pictured with the halibut.

A huge halibut caught by Shetland fishermen this week is thought to have broken recent records.

The 110kg fish was landed by the crew of the Venture and sold at yesterday’s (Monday) market.

James Aitken at LHD, which acts as agents for 65 Shetland and Orkney fishing vessels, said it was a “whopper”.

Although LHD does not keep records of fish sizes, Mr Aitken said he had not seen anything over 100kg in all his years at the market.