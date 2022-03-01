Lockheed Martin says ‘all systems are go’ after spaceport gets the green light

An image of what the launch could look like. Photo: Lockheed Martin.

The global company looking to deliver the UK’s first vertical satellite launch has welcomed the approval of spaceport plans – saying “all systems are go”.

Lockheed Martin said SaxaVord Spaceport’s approval was a key step forward in helping the UK to unlock growth in the sector.

The aerospace giant announced in 2020 that it would be delivering the UK Pathfinder Launch from the site in Unst, then known as the Shetland Space Centre.

Following the SIC’s approval of plans yesterday (Monday), Lockheed said the launch facility was set to create around 140 jobs in Unst and inject almost £5m into the economy each year.

UK and Europe regional director Nik Smith said: “We have been delighted with the support that has been shown to us by the Unst community and are very pleased that approval from the Shetland Islands Council was received today.”

Lockheed plans to deliver its Pathfinder launch later this year with ABL Space Systems’ new RS1 rocket.