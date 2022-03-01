Headlines News

Survey shows demand for business premises

Ryan Taylor 5 hours 22 min ago 0
Survey shows demand for business premises
HIE's area manager Katrina Wiseman

Discussions will be held with business operators after demand for more premises was highlighted.

It comes after Highlands and Islands Enterprise (HIE) carried out a survey aimed at assessing demand for both commercial land and property.

The survey was carried out at the end of last year in partnership with Shetland Islands Council, Hjatland Housing Association and Shetland Arts Development Agency.

Thirty businesses, community groups and social enterprises responded.

HIE says More than a tenth of responses came from inward investors in the food and drink, manufacturing and aquaculture sectors, demonstrating the potential for industry and population growth.

A range of sectors including space, community development, engineering and software development completed the survey.

The research found that 75 per cent of businesses would prefer to purchase instead of rent a property. Those who took part in the survey felt that there is little suitable commercial property currently available.

In the North Isles, following demand from local companies, North Yell Development Council is undertaking ambitious developments at Cullivoe Harbour to help firms grow, create new jobs and attract more visitors.

The project secured around £250,000 from HIE and work is already underway to create ten serviced sites for expanding businesses, most of which operate in the marine sector.

HIE manager Katrina Wiseman said: “This is really useful feedback for us and for our partners to investigate future options to help address demand.

“The research shows a strong need for workshops, offices and manufacturing space both from a wide range of businesses and organisations who want to expand and create new jobs. This requirement is expected to grow in the future as the economy recovers from the impacts of the pandemic.

“We are having more in-depth conversations with those who took part in the survey to realise some of the demand that’s there.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.