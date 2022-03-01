The Dowry to open new cafe/restaurant in Shetland Museum

Popular Lerwick eatery is to expand by opening a new cafe/restaurant in the Shetland Museum.

Shetland Amenity Trust announced the cafe and bar will initially be open during museum hours, before expanding to evening meals in the near future.

Dowry managing director Stuart Fox said he was “delighted” to be expanding and opening a second restaurant.

“This has been in the pipeline for a while now and we’re really pleased to see it all going ahead,” he said.

It is expected to open on 1st May, he added.

“The new restaurant will be in addition to The Dowry on the street and we very much see the two sites complementing each other, whilst offering something slightly different.

“Hay’s Dock is a fantastic space and the team is really excited for the challenges ahead.”

Amenity trust chairwoman Alison Moncrieff said they were “very much looking forward to this exciting new venture”.

“The Dowry has an excellent reputation for serving wonderful food and drink, with an eye on local produce with a Scandi twist, which is a great fit and very much in keeping with Shetland’s heritage.

“We are confident that the new cafe will be a fantastic boost to the museum’s five star offering.”