Town hall to be lit in colours of Ukrainian flag

Lerwick Town Hall will be lit in the colours of the Ukrainian flag tonight [Tuesday], in solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Convener Malcolm Bell said: “The invasion of Ukraine by Russian forces has shocked us all.

“As the military conflict and humanitarian crisis escalates, we stand with Ukrainians and the international community.

“I am sure that everyone in Shetland is united in supporting the people of Ukraine, to defend their homeland and to seek safety wherever they can.”

Political leader Steven Coutts added: “The security of the European continent is under threat and we must hope that the increasing international pressure on Russia, politically and economically, has an impact on Putin’s decision to invade Ukraine.

“We must stand firm in condemning this invasion and fully support the necessary action to stop Russia’s military aggression.”

