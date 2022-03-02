Concern about Whalsay linkspan works during school holidays

Symbister Harbour in Whalsay. Photo: John Coutts

A councillor has questioned why the SIC chose to carry out linkspan works at the Symbister ferry terminal in the first weekend of the Easter school holidays.

The linkspan at Symbister will be replaced between Friday, 1st April and Monday 4th, after the work was postponed from last year due to difficulties in getting materials.

Schools will close on 1st April for the start of the Easter holidays.

North Isles councillor Duncan Anderson said at Wednesday’s harbour board he understood there was “no good time” to do the work, but asked council officials if there was “a reason why this particular date was chosen”.

Port infrastructure manager Andrew Inkster said there had been “extensive discussions” with the contractor and other stakeholders before settling on that date.

And ports team leader Claire Christey said that if the works had been delayed further they would have had an impact on the SIC’s other planned linkspan updates.

“There’s never a good time, as you said,” Mr Inkster told Mr Anderson.

Previous linkspan maintenance at the Laxo ferry terminal in February saw ferries running from Symbister to Vidlin instead.

Laxo’s linkspan is also due to be replaced in May.