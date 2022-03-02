Driver left red-faced after car slips into sea

The car had to be towed out on Wednesday afternoon. Photo: Dale Smith

A driver was left red-faced after their blue BMW car slipped into the water at the Sandsayre pier in the South Mainland on Wednesday.

A crowd gathered to watch the car’s recovery. Photo: Richard Ashbee

The coastguard were initially called but, as there was no risk to life or injuries, it advised the owner to call a recovery service instead.

Ocean Kinetics were then called to help retrieve the car, with divers seen swimming out to it.

The owner told the coastguard he had “parked it up and it slipped into the sea”.

That came on the same day that SIC harbour master Greg Maitland told the harbour board “driver carelessness” had been given as the reason for a blue pick-up rolling into the water at West Burrafirth pier last November.

He said the council had approached other ports about what signs they could put up to prevent similar incidents happening again.