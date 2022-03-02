Hefty fine and driving ban for high speed drugs driver

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A young driver high on drugs who led police on a lengthy high speed chase has been fined £2,000 and banned for 16 months.

Jack Garrick reached speeds of over 100mph when he took to the road on 12th December 2020.

Garrick, 19, of Voe, was heading up the A970 and was near the junction to Kergord when the offence happened.

Garrick approached an unmarked police car from behind, before overtaking at speed.

He then reached three figure speeds in wet road conditions with standing water in places as officers pursued him.

At times, Garrick drove on the wrong side of the road, including round blind bends.

The episode only came to a halt once Garrick had reached Ollaberry, some 20 miles away.

He crashed through a fence and his car rested on its side.

Garrick previously admitted driving dangerously after having consumed drugs. Sentence was deferred until today’s [Wednesday’s] date for reports.

Procurator fiscal Duncan MacKenzie said the offence “endured for a considerable distance”.

He said officers had tried to catch up with the accused, who was initially driving at over 80mph. Garrick crossed the double white lines in the middle of the road as he took corners.

At Voe officers were able to close the gap and illuminated their blue lights, but Garrick responded by simply accelerating away.

“He increased his speed and at points the police vehicle was travelling at 110 mph to keep up with him.”

Mr MacKenzie added police reached the point where they had to hold back for their own safety.

Garrick drove at 70mph through Brae. One pedestrian was about to cross the road as he passed through.

Mr MacKenzie added: “He continued driving to Ollaberry, where his driving was of the same standard, and resulted in him crashing through a fence there.”

Defence agent Gregor Kelly said Garrick had paid £500 to cover the cost of repair to the fence.

He said Garrick was a teenager who had worked since he left school and had hopes of buying a scallop boat.

“But the events of 12th December were remarkable for all the wrong reasons,” he said.

“It’s only through sheer chance that the ramifications were not more grave, and somebody was not seriously hurt or killed as a result of his driving.”

Sheriff Ian Cruickshank told Garrick: “It’s not lost on you that this is a horrendous and sustained course of dangerous driving, over a lengthy period of time and a long stretch of roadway in Shetland.”

He ordered Garrick sit an extended test before he be allowed back on the road.