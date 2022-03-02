Man who viewed child porn ordered to carry out unpaid work

Lerwick Sheriff Court.

A man who videoed his computer screen while viewing child pornography sites was himself a victim of abuse, a court has heard.

Lerwick man Nathan Bryant, 29, of Burnside, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work when he appeared for sentence before Sheriff Ian Cruickshank.

Bryant was also placed under supervision for two years and ordered to partake in the Moving Forward, Making Changes programme.

He previously admitted taking, or permitting to be taken, indecent photographs or pseudo photographs of children between 19th June, 2014, and 17th September, 2020.

Sentence was deferred until today [Wednesday] for reports.

Defence agent Tommy Allan said the social work report contained Bryant’s first disclosure of abuse carried out against him.

“This is the first time he has disclosed such things beyond his immediate family,” he said.

Addressing Sheriff Ian Cruickshank Mr Allan added: “What you’ll also take from the report is it is absolutely clear Mr Bryant knows that any behaviour towards him does not excuse his own behaviour towards others.

“He accepts that it can’t be condoned, what he did, and he wouldn’t expect that from the court.”

Mr Allan said Bryant presented as someone “with no previous convictions and no other outstanding matters”.

Sentencing, sheriff Cruickshank told Bryant: ”Having given consideration to all the relevant information here, this matter will be dealt with by imposition of a community payback order, in terms of which you will be under supervision for a period of two years.”

He ordered the unpaid work be completed within a 12 month timeframe.