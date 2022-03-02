News

Police chief says drink-driving ‘will not be tolerated’ after five men reported 

Andrew Hirst 4 hours 39 min ago 0
Chief inspector Stuart Clemenson. Photo: Dave Donaldson

Five men have been reported for drink-driving offences in just three weeks.

The drivers, aged between 39 and 66, were reported to the procurator fiscal in connection with alleged offences in Yell, Whalsay, Fetlar, Unst and near Scatsta Airport.

Chief Inspector Stuart Clemenson said drink and drug driving “will not be tolerated”.

“Driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs will significantly impair your ability to control your vehicle,” he said. 

“It is a selfish act which puts the safety of every other entirely innocent road users, including any passengers, other drivers and pedestrians, in danger.

“You are also putting your own life at risk and when you are caught you will face prosecution and the possible loss of your livelihood.”

The new Shetland area commander said officers would continue to carry out proactive patrols throughout the isles to remove offenders from the roads.

“I know this type of behaviour is not tolerated by the vast majority in our community and we are grateful for any information we receive to help with this activity,” he added.

Anyone with concerns about a suspected drink or drug driver should call 101 or 999 in an emergency.

