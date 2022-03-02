Signed print from Shetland star to be raffled off for Ukraine

Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez. Photo: BBC/ITV Studios/Mark Mainz.

A print signed by Shetland star Douglas Henshall is to be raffled off to raise money for families suffering in Ukraine.

The signed picture which will be raffled for families in Ukraine.

Fiona Farquhar, who worked on the ITV production while it was filming in the isles, was given local artist Gilly Bridle’s picture by the crew.

She said it was always her intention to raffle it for charity when the next series was aired on TV.

But the “horrific situation in Ukraine” had left her feeling “totally helpless”, she said, so she made the decision to raffle the picture now.

“It seemed the right thing to do to try and help in any small way we could,” she said.

“In the face of such aggression I have been overwhelmed with the response of love, compassion and generosity.”

The raffle has raised over £600 already, with the money set to be split between the Red Cross and the Tabletochki Fund – who work directly with the children’s hospital in Kyiv.

That follows two other local fundraising campaigns from councillor Ryan Thomson and Kate Niesciur, which between them have now raised almost £6,500 for families in Ukraine.

Anyone who wants to buy a raffle ticket should contact Fiona Farquhar through Facebook.