News

Signed print from Shetland star to be raffled off for Ukraine

Ryan Nicolson 10 hours 53 min ago 1
Signed print from Shetland star to be raffled off for Ukraine
Douglas Henshall as DI Jimmy Perez. Photo: BBC/ITV Studios/Mark Mainz.

A print signed by Shetland star Douglas Henshall is to be raffled off to raise money for families suffering in Ukraine.

The signed picture which will be raffled for families in Ukraine.

Fiona Farquhar, who worked on the ITV production while it was filming in the isles, was given local artist Gilly Bridle’s picture by the crew.

She said it was always her intention to raffle it for charity when the next series was aired on TV.

But the “horrific situation in Ukraine” had left her feeling “totally helpless”, she said, so she made the decision to raffle the picture now.

“It seemed the right thing to do to try and help in any small way we could,” she said.

“In the face of such aggression I have been overwhelmed with the response of love, compassion and generosity.”

The raffle has raised over £600 already, with the money set to be split between the Red Cross and the Tabletochki Fund  – who work directly with the children’s hospital in Kyiv.

That follows two other local fundraising campaigns from councillor Ryan Thomson and Kate Niesciur, which between them have now raised almost £6,500 for families in Ukraine.

Anyone who wants to buy a raffle ticket should contact Fiona Farquhar through Facebook.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

ONE COMMENT

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Twitter

About Ryan Nicolson

Reporter since 2019. Enthusiast of nearly every sport (except cricket, which isn't a real sport) and a keen follower of cinema and Celtic FC. Twitter: @ryananic

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Nicolson

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.