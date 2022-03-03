Council wants to offer live map of essy kert routes

A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

The SIC is planning to offer a live map showing where its essy kerts are, where they have been and where they are going – to cut down on the number of calls about the service.

That comes from a report on telematics in council vehicles, which will come before the environment and transport committee next week.

The council has said that with “growing public demand for information” they intend to reduce the number of calls about the essy kert service by providing a live map on its website.

That will show where each essy kert “has been and what it has been doing”.

No information about the driver will be provided, it said.

The telematic device can also be used to provide dash cam or CCTV footage in the event of an incident, which the SIC said “will often be used to prove that the council was acting fairly and lawfully”.

It said in “rare cases” the footage may be used where the SIC has reasonable belief that criminal activity has been committed.