News

Council wants to offer live map of essy kert routes

13 hours 33 min ago 0
Council wants to offer live map of essy kert routes
A Shetland Islands Council essy kert.

The SIC is planning to offer a live map showing where its essy kerts are, where they have been and where they are going – to cut down on the number of calls about the service.

That comes from a report on telematics in council vehicles, which will come before the environment and transport committee next week.

The council has said that with “growing public demand for information” they intend to reduce the number of calls about the essy kert service by providing a live map on its website.

That will show where each essy kert “has been and what it has been doing”.

No information about the driver will be provided, it said.

The telematic device can also be used to provide dash cam or CCTV footage in the event of an incident, which the SIC said “will often be used to prove that the council was acting fairly and lawfully”.

It said in “rare cases” the footage may be used where the SIC has reasonable belief that criminal activity has been committed.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.