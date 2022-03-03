Gathering is planned to show support for Ukraine

A message of support for the people of Ukraine is being brought to Lerwick’s town centre.

A gathering is being planned at the Market Cross on Saturday from 1pm to show solidarity with Ukraniane.

The event is being organised by musician Annalie Irvine, who leads Odessa -the isles-based collective of Eastern European music lovers.

“We must show the people of Ukraine now, we are with them in their terrifying hour of need,” she said.

“We must muster as many people as we can this Saturday to keep their spirits up and give them hope and solidarity.

“I have dear friends there and I know they personally will be so grateful, as will all Ukranians.

“The time is now to show our support.”