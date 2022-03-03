Headlines News

Gathering is planned to show support for Ukraine

Ryan Taylor 15 hours 38 min ago 0
Gathering is planned to show support for Ukraine

A message of support for the people of Ukraine is being brought to Lerwick’s town centre.

A gathering is being planned at the Market Cross on Saturday from 1pm to show solidarity with Ukraniane.

The event is being organised by musician Annalie Irvine, who leads Odessa -the isles-based collective of Eastern European music lovers.

“We must show the people of Ukraine now, we are with them in their terrifying hour of need,” she said.

“We must muster as many people as we can this Saturday to keep their spirits up and give them hope and solidarity.

“I have dear friends there and I know they personally will be so grateful, as will all Ukranians.

“The time is now to show our support.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.