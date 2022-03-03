Two schools rewarded for their environmental work

Pupils at the Sandness and Dunrossness primary schools have been given an Eco-Schools Green Flag for their work to keep their schools clean and sustainable.

The international award recognises nurseries and schools who have demonstrated a commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme and over two years have engaged their whole school in climate action.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful said both schools had taken part in “fantastic litter-busting and climate action activities”.

Dunrossness has held a Green Flag since 2007, while Sandness has had one since 2019.

Keep Scotland Beautiful said pupils at Dunrossness collect biodegradable snack waste in bio bins for the compost heap every day.

And while there is “hardly any litter in the school grounds thanks to the pupils’ great efforts” at Sandness, the charity said pupils continue to carry out litter campaigns and surveys.