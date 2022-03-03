News

Two schools rewarded for their environmental work

12 hours 31 min ago 0
Two schools rewarded for their environmental work

Pupils at the Sandness and Dunrossness primary schools have been given an Eco-Schools Green Flag for their work to keep their schools clean and sustainable.

The international award recognises nurseries and schools who have demonstrated a commitment to the Eco-Schools Scotland programme and over two years have engaged their whole school in climate action.

Environmental charity Keep Scotland Beautiful said both schools had taken part in “fantastic litter-busting and climate action activities”.

Dunrossness has held a Green Flag since 2007, while Sandness has had one since 2019.

Keep Scotland Beautiful said pupils at Dunrossness collect biodegradable snack waste in bio bins for the compost heap every day.

And while there is “hardly any litter in the school grounds thanks to the pupils’ great efforts” at Sandness, the charity said pupils continue to carry out litter campaigns and surveys.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.