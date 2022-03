Coatguard Rescue 900. Photo: Brian Gray

An offshore worker has been evacuated for medical assistance.

The coastguard flew out to an installation around 60 miles northwest of Sumburgh after receiving an emergency call just after 8.20am today (Friday).

The Rescue 900 helicopter collected the casualty and touched down at the Clickimin emergency landing site shortly after 10am.

The casualty was transferred to the ambulance service.