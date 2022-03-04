News

Ferry voucher changes require concession holders to show ‘free bus pass’

Andrew Hirst 5 hours 51 min ago 0
Customers aged 60-plus or with disabled travel concessions must show their “free bus pass” when booking or travelling with NorthLink Ferries.

The SIC issued the appeal after the paper ferry vouchers issued by Transport Scotland were changed. They no longer display the ‘C+’ or ‘Visual’ symbols to indicate eligibility for a travel assistance companion.

The council has assured folk the entitlements still apply, despite the symbols’ removal.

However, eligible travellers must carry their National Entitlement Card (NEC), known as the “free bus pass”, which displays the correct symbols. It should be presented along with the vouchers to prove entitlement.

Without a card, the passengers and/or their companion may be charged for their journey.

Transport Scotland is issuing new vouchers to valid card holders by 31st March.

Anyone who needs to update their 60+ or Disabled NEC or their personal details can contact the council by emailing transport@shetland.gov.uk or calling 01595 744868.

