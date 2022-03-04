In this week’s Shetland Times
In today’s (Friday, 4th March) edition of The Shetland Times:
- Blast off for SaxaVord Spaceport – a round-up of the exciting plans and all the reaction.
- The “love compassion and generosity” of Shetlanders has once again shone through, after three separate fundraisers for those suffering in Ukraine raised almost £7,500 within days.
- HARBOUR VOICE: Six pages of all the latest from the commercial heart of Lerwick.
- Hjaltland’s North Staneyhill housing development has stalled – after no contractors could be found to build it.
- SSEN has submitted plans to the Scottish government for a network of powerlines to connect Shetland to the mainland network for the first time.
- A seven-day trial stemming from neighbours’ dispute over dog mess concluded with a “not proven” verdict.
- A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase 600-acre Brindister Farm, which has been in the ownership of the same family for over 200 years.
- One of the greatest adventurers in history, Sir Ernest Shackleton, died 100 years ago. His six pallbearers were Shetlanders. Discover the amazing story of their involvement.
- SPORT – New Revolution carry on fine league form with crushing wins over Frankies and Filsket.