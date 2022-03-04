News

In this week’s Shetland Times

Andrew Hirst 8 hours 7 min ago
In this week’s Shetland Times

In today’s (Friday, 4th March) edition of The Shetland Times:

  • Blast off for SaxaVord Spaceport – a round-up of the exciting plans and all the reaction.
  • The “love compassion and generosity” of Shetlanders has once again shone through, after three separate fundraisers for those suffering in Ukraine raised almost £7,500 within days.
  • HARBOUR VOICE: Six pages of all the latest from the commercial heart of Lerwick.
  • Hjaltland’s North Staneyhill housing development has stalled – after no contractors could be found to build it.
  • SSEN has submitted plans to the Scottish government for a network of powerlines to connect Shetland to the mainland network for the first time.
  • A seven-day trial stemming from neighbours’ dispute over dog mess concluded with a “not proven” verdict.
  • A rare opportunity has arisen to purchase 600-acre Brindister Farm, which has been in the ownership of the same family for over 200 years.
  • One of the greatest adventurers in history, Sir Ernest Shackleton, died 100 years ago. His six pallbearers were Shetlanders. Discover the amazing story of their involvement.
  • SPORT – New Revolution carry on fine league form with crushing wins over Frankies and Filsket.
SHARE POST ON:
Twitter

About Andrew Hirst

I've been a reporter since 2010 at newspapers in Lincolnshire and East Anglia. Before joining The Shetland Times, I was part of Archant's Investigations Unit, reporting for titles across the group. When not at work, I'm usually reading books, listening to records or walking around the countryside.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Andrew Hirst

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.