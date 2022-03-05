Rally shows support for Ukraine

Hundreds of Shetlanders turned out to Lerwick’s Market Square to show solidarity with the people of Ukraine today (Saturday).

A minute’s silence was followed by the playing of the Ukrainian national anthem in a moving gesture of support.

The event, arranged just two days ago, also featured councillor Ryan Thomson giving an impassioned speech.

He said: “We are all gathered here today to demonstrate our solidarity with Ukraine and the people of Ukraine. Those who remain there inside the country and in equal measure those who have fled the war and are seeking refuge.

“We are all watching and reading the news on a daily basis in horror, in astonishment and in fear of the innocent civilians in Ukraine.

“Families are being torn apart, separated by war.

Families that are split up hope to be reunited one day and one day soon.

“We also salute the courage and determination of the Ukrainian people. They are strong and brave men, women and children who themselves are living in a war zone, fighting and resisting.

“Their strength, courage and bravery in the face of adversity is inspirational.”

MSP Beatrice Wishart, who couldn’t attend the event due to its hasty arrangement sent a message of support, saying: “We have all been watching the images from Ukraine with a feeling of dread and helplessness in the face of Russian aggression.

“We had hoped such conflict would be consigned to history books. Scottish Liberal Democrats and my solidarity are with the people of Ukraine.”