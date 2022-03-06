Search on for Scotland’s top green businesses

Entries are now open for VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards which champions companies across Scotland with a green ethos that have demonstrated significant business benefits from good environmental practice.

The VIBES – Scottish Environment Business Awards are a partnership between the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA), The Scottish government, Energy Saving Trust, Highland & Islands Enterprise, Scottish Enterprise, South of Scotland Enterprise, Scottish Water, Zero Waste Scotland and NatureScot.

Bob Downes, chair of SEPA and head of the VIBES judging panel, said: “Scotland is a leader in climate change action and successful businesses recognise the economic benefit from driving environmental innovation and best practice.

“Every business in the country has a role to play in leading Scotland to Net Zero. The VIBES awards recognise those businesses that are developing sustainable solutions and helping to achieve net zero of all greenhouse gases by 2045.

“We are looking for entries from businesses who are taking the lead in the transition to a net zero emissions economy through innovation, partnerships, circular economy, adaptation and a commitment to making the environment a key factor in decision making.

“These creative and pioneering organisations will be those who champion best practice and create sustainable goods, products and services through leadership, innovation and ambition, making a positive environmental impact protecting our plant for future generations.”

To apply contact vibes@sepa.org.uk. Businesses have until 5pm on 29th April to submit their entries.