Disruption ahead for ferry service

The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones

NorthLink Ferries have today warned of possible delays or cancellations to its freight services from Tuesday evening.

Today’s (Monday) scheduled north and southbound passenger services remain unchanged but the company said Tuesday evening’s scheduled 6pm freight departure from Lerwick to Aberdeen is “currently under review”.

Tuesday’s northbound freight voyage from Aberdeen, scheduled for 3pm, is also under review.

The Met Office have warned of wind gusts of up to 52mph for Lerwick tomorrow evening dying out on Wednesday.