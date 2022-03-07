One person dead after former isles trawler capsizes off Norway

One person has died after a Peterhead-based trawler capsized off the coast of Norway on Sunday afternoon.

The Njord, which was formerly Guardian Angell LK 272 and Courageous LK 470, got into difficulty around 100 miles west of Stavanger.

A rescue helicopter airlifted three crew members to safety, who were all said to have inhaled diesel, while a further five were picked up by an offshore vessel.

One of the men who had inhaled diesel later died.

The boat was built in 1992 as the Guardian Angell, and became the Courageous in 2015.

A new Courageous was delivered in March 2021, replacing the old vessel.