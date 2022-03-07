Headlines News

Praise for Whalsay school after follow-up report

Ryan Taylor 4 hours 10 min ago 0
Praise for Whalsay school after follow-up report
John Fraser.

A school has been praised for implementing key improvements while in the midst of the Covid pandemic.

Whalsay School was subject to an inspection in March 2020 shortly before the coronavirus lockdown.

Staff had to quickly adapt to using a rapidly-introduced home learning model – but still found time to implement recommendations.

HMIE officials had found a number strengths, but also identified areas requiring improvement – particularly in the nursery.

But the school’s senior management team developed a “clear action plan” to address key aspects.

Staff even undertook a range of professional learning to support changes in practice which were in line with current thinking.

A follow-up inspection in November found the changes had been well worthwhile.

A letter from inspector Jacqueline Gallagher states: “The leadership team led the school effectively throughout the pandemic and responded with speed and efficiency to the many challenges that arose.

“These included moving the nursery department to temporary accommodation and then equipping the new nursery department.”

She added that practitioners, children and parents were “delighted with the modern purpose-built accommodation”.

“Teachers continue to review courses and programmes of work and provide additional resources to support young people in research and independent learning activities.

“Throughout the period of the pandemic senior leaders and staff have prioritised keeping the school community safe.”

She added: “Children and young people described how well supported they felt throughout both periods of remote learning and the positive impact this has had on their mental wellbeing.”

The letter concluded: “Staff have addressed the recommendations from the original inspection successfully.

“As a result, we will make no more visits to the school in connection with the original inspection.”

Councillors voiced their delight when the report was presented to Monday’s education and families committee.

Shetland West councillor Catherine Hughson said it was a testament to the hard work of staff and pupils over a period of change.

“Our staff are doing a really, really positive job,” she said.

Lerwick North member John Fraser said the report was a positive reflection on the community of Whalsay.

“It takes a village to educate a child,” he said. “This is a whole community coming together.”

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

About Ryan Taylor

Ryan Taylor has worked as a reporter since 1995, and has been at The Shetland Times since 2007, covering a wide variety of news topics. Before then he reported for other newspapers in the Highlands, where he was raised, and in Fife, where he began his career with DC Thomson. He also has experience in broadcast journalism with Grampian Television. He has lived in Shetland since 2002, where he harbours an unhealthy interest in old cars and motorbikes.

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Ryan Taylor

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.