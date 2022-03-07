Headlines News

Smith stands down from council

The chairman of Shetland Islands Council’s education and families committee has announced he will not seek re-election to the next SIC.

George Smith told fellow members of his intention to stand down as he drew the last of the committee’s meetings of this term to a close.

Mr Smith, who represents Shetland South, paid tribute to staff and thanked them for their achievements over the last five years.

He particularly thanked staff for the work carried out within children’s services during the pandemic.

Key achievements, he said, have been the opening of the new Anderson High School, the new library and roll out of extended nursery hours.

Mr Smith, a former director of Shetland College, was first elected to the council in 2012.

Lerwick councillor Peter Campbell thanked Mr Smith for his service.

“Thank you for all your contributions over the last 10 years for education in Shetland,” he said.

The local authority elections are due to be held on 5th May.

