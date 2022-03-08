News

Calls for Clickimin Broch to be lit up in support of Ukraine

1 hour 53 min ago 0
Calls for Clickimin Broch to be lit up in support of Ukraine

The Clickimin Broch should be lit up yellow and blue in support of the people of Ukraine, according to one Lerwick community councillor.

Averil Simpson asked if the broch could be lit in the colours, as the town hall was last week, to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Fellow councillor Damien Ristori called it “a nice idea”.

Asked by chairman Jim Anderson when she thought the community council should do this, she responded: “Any time”.

She added that it could be lit in the colours “over a weekend”.

Mr Anderson said the Lerwick Community Council would see if they could get the appropriate filters for the lights to carry out the tribute.

TAGS
SHARE POST ON:

NO COMMENTS

Add Your Comment

Add Your Comment

Please note, it is the policy of The Shetland Times to publish comments and letters from named individuals only. Both forename and surname are required.

Comments are moderated. Contributors must observe normal standards of decency and tolerance for the opinions of others.

The views expressed are those of contributors and not of The Shetland Times.

The Shetland Times reserves the right to decline or remove any contribution without notice or stating reason.

Comments are limited to 200 words but please email longer articles or letters to editorial@shetlandtimes.co.uk for consideration and include a daytime telephone number and your address. If emailing information in confidence please put "Not for publication" in both the subject line and at the top of the main message.

200 words left

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.