Calls for Clickimin Broch to be lit up in support of Ukraine

The Clickimin Broch should be lit up yellow and blue in support of the people of Ukraine, according to one Lerwick community councillor.

Averil Simpson asked if the broch could be lit in the colours, as the town hall was last week, to show solidarity with the Ukrainian people.

Fellow councillor Damien Ristori called it “a nice idea”.

Asked by chairman Jim Anderson when she thought the community council should do this, she responded: “Any time”.

She added that it could be lit in the colours “over a weekend”.

Mr Anderson said the Lerwick Community Council would see if they could get the appropriate filters for the lights to carry out the tribute.