NorthLink Ferries has warned of disruption to services.

The NorthLink sailing from Lerwick to Kirkwall and on to Aberdeen will leave an hour early on Wednesday.

The Hjaltland will now sail from Lerwick at 4.30pm, NorthLink announced.

Tonight’s (Tuesday) freight sailing of the Helliar from Lerwick has also been cancelled.

And the Hildasay will only sail as far as Kirkwall tonight, before returning to Aberdeen, due to high winds.