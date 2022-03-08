Headlines News

IT problem stops fuel supply

Stuart Prestidge 11 hours 42 min ago
IT problem stops fuel supply
Problems at the pump.

Leask Filling Station in Lerwick is temporarily unable to sell fuel due to a technical problem with its pumps.

The station first encountered a problem with its fuel pumps over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Certas Energy, who own the garage, said: “Unfortunately, there is an issue with IT equipment at Leask’s Filling Station in Lerwick.

“We are working hard to resolve the issue, which requires highly skilled engineers.

“Leask’s should return to normal service shortly, but we apologise to our customers and inconvenience this has caused.”

SHARE POST ON:

About Stuart Prestidge

VIEW OTHER STORIES BY: Stuart Prestidge

RELATED STORIES

logo

Get Latest News in Your Inbox

Join the The Shetland Times mailing list to get one daily email update at midday on what's happening in Shetland.