IT problem stops fuel supply

Problems at the pump.

Leask Filling Station in Lerwick is temporarily unable to sell fuel due to a technical problem with its pumps.

The station first encountered a problem with its fuel pumps over the weekend.

A spokesperson for Certas Energy, who own the garage, said: “Unfortunately, there is an issue with IT equipment at Leask’s Filling Station in Lerwick.

“We are working hard to resolve the issue, which requires highly skilled engineers.

“Leask’s should return to normal service shortly, but we apologise to our customers and inconvenience this has caused.”