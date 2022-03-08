New CCTV system over a year away

Lerwick’s CCTV system is to be scrapped and replaced as it is no longer ‘fit for purpose’ – a project that won’t be complete for over a year.

Neil Grant, SIC director of development services, earmarked next spring for the overhaul of the system which is aging and in need of a more technological up-to-date system.

A report on the system, given at today’s (Tuesday) development committee meeting stated that: “The Lerwick Town Centre Public Space CCTV, which has been in operation since 2010, has been deteriorating for some time, and is now obsolete and no longer fit for purpose.

“The system has since installation, been inspected annually, with some concerns about the condition of the basic infrastructure being raised. Routine work has been carried out as required.”

The cost last year to keep it operational was just under £1,000.

The report added: “Following discussions with Police Scotland during Q3 (quarter 3), the cameras and associated equipment are being removed from the street and the removal of the equipment located in the Lerwick Police Station is being arranged.

“Work to develop a business case to consider any future Town Centre CCTV system will begin this year.”

A fully operational CCTV system is not expected to be in place until spring 2023.