Weekend ferry disruption predicted

Stuart Prestidge 23 hours 8 min ago
NorthLink Ferries has announced that services face disruption. 

NorthLink Ferries have warned continuing disruptions to its passenger services could last over the weekend due to adverse weather.

Today’s (Wednesday) southbound departure from Lerwick by Hjaltland has been brought forward by an hour and will now deapart at 4.30pm..

She was scheduled for departure at 5:30pm sailing for Kirkwall (Hatston Pier) and Aberdeen.

Additionally the company have warned that north and south bound freight services will be delayed today.

The service update section of the NorthLink website also adds: “Present weather forecasts indicate the possibility of disruptions to our services from Friday, 11th March throughout the weekend.”

