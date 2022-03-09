Headlines News

Appeal for kindness after petrol station staff receive backlash

Ryan Taylor 1 hour 54 min ago 0
A petrol station has appealed for kindness after staff found themselves on the receiving end of a verbal backlash over spiralling fuel prices.

Sound Service Station says some of its workers have received “negative comments” following the rise in prices for petrol and diesel.

The cost of filling up at the pumps has risen as a result of the hike in oil prices, and concerns have run high that the cost will only go up again as a result of the war in Ukraine.

Oil jumped to $139 a barrel yesterday [Tuesday]. Wholesale gas prices have, meanwhile, more than doubled.

Sound Service Station says fuel costs are now at their highest in recent years. But it says costs are “outwith its control”.

It stated in a Facebook post: “Everyone is aware of the rising cost of fuel and it’s now currently at the highest we’ve seen since taking over SSS [Sound Service Station] six years ago.

“This is completely outwith our control, we set our minimal margin which remains the same no matter what price we pay to buy our fuel in.

“Please be kind to our staff at this time, some of them have received negative comments already but please bear in mind that this isn’t their fault.”

