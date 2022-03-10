Calm before the storm for ferry service

Fishing and Marine Headlines

Stuart Prestidge 6 hours 54 min ago
Today’s (Thursday) NorthLink Ferries services will go ahead on schedule but the company has warned of disruptions from tomorrow and over the weekend due to adverse weather.

Friday’s southbound voyage is scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm to Kirkwall then Aberdeen. The call into Kirkwall is currently under review.

NorthLink is currently operating a temporary timetable to accommodate the drydock of each passenger vessel so there is no southbound service today.

Additionally the company have warned that Friday’s north and south bound freight services have a high probability of cancellation.

