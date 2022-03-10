News

Folk urged to report gulls nests or face ‘noisy neighbours’ for summer

The SIC has urged people to report gulls’ nests – or face a summer with “new and noisy neighbours”.

The council said the birds will have begun mating and building nests by April, with gulls nesting on buildings becoming “territorial and aggressive”.

Nests can be removed by the SIC’s environmental health team at a cost of £99.50, which includes two follow-up visits.

The council can also provide gull-proofing for its tenants, while private home owners are advised to proof their own homes or get a professional to do it for them.

Environmental health team leader David Robertson asked folk to keep an eye for nesting gulls in the coming weeks.

“Gulls nesting on rooftops can be a real nuisance and we’d prefer residents to take the recommended steps to deter gulls and keep their properties free of nesting material early on in the season.

“This can avoid the need for further and more intrusive interventions later on should the birds become more established.

“If left too late and chicks have hatched you will have to learn to live with your new and noisy neighbours for the whole summer.”

All wild birds, including gulls, are protected by law.

