Former SIC leader announces he will stand again

8 hours 33 min ago 0
Former SIC leader Gary Robinson has announced he will stand in May’s council elections.

Mr Robinson, who is currently NHS Shetland chairman and vice-chairman of the Lerwick Community Council, will stand in the Lerwick North and Bressay ward.

He served as council leader between 2012 and 2017, before losing his seat in Shetland West in the 2017 election.

Mr Robinson also stood in the 2019 by-election to replace Beatrice Wishart in Lerwick South, but lost out to Stephen Flaws.

He said that, “like many people”, he was “frustrated by the lack of progress on the priorities that matter to us as islanders”.

“The incoming council must take positive steps to reduce fuel poverty, increase the rate of house building, do more to maintain and improve existing homes and get serious about climate change and fixed links,” Mr Robinson said.

“The powers contained in the Islands Act have gone largely unused so far, but they should be used to seek control of our transport links to mainland Scotland.

“Careful stewardship of the reserves and competent governance will be essential if the council is to win the trust of local communities, as well as the necessary government support to transform Shetland for the better.”

