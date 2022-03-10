Local Labour party donate £1,000 to Ukraine fund

Photo: Getty Images

The Shetland Labour Party will donate £1,000 to the British Red Cross Ukraine Crisis Appeal.

The move was unanimously approved at their latest AGM on Wednesday night after being proposed by Averil Simpson.

Newly re-elected party chairwoman Susan Bowie said the donation reflected widespread concern in the isles about the situation in Ukraine.

“I think all of us in Shetland are heartbroken at the terrible suffering being endured by folk in Ukraine, and the refugees fleeing the war there,” she said.

“Anything the local Labour Party can do to help, we will.”

In her annual report, Dr Bowie thanked Gordon Thomson and long-term vice-chairman Geordie Jacobson for their service over what she said had been a very difficult year.