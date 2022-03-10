Loganair to add fuel surcharge to new bookings

Loganair chief executive Jonathan Hinkles.

Loganair is to add a fuel surcharge of £3.95 to all new bookings from 21st March.

The airline’s chief executive Jonathan Hinkles said the “huge rise in global oil prices” had left them “no option” but to add the charge.

He said the impact on Loganair for the coming year was estimated to be around £4.7 million.

“It’s impossible for us to absorb that impact,” he said, particularly with uncertainty over passenger numbers.

Mr Hinkles admitted that price increases “are never going to be welcome”.

But he said the surcharge “is only going to be there for as long as it needs to be”.

He said that, when the price of fuel begins to fall, Loganair will look to remove the charge.

The airline’s chief executive told the external transport forum that if the price of Brent crude oil falls below $110 per barrel for six consecutive weeks, the surcharge will be halved.

And if it falls further, below $85 per barrel for six consecutive weeks, then it will be removed completely.