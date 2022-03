The NorthLink ferry encounters some heavy seas off Gulberwick. Photo: Kevin Jones.

Today’s (Friday) NorthLink Ferries passenger service to Aberdeen is scheduled to depart on time but freight services are again hit.

Friday’s southbound voyage is scheduled to depart Lerwick at 5.30pm to Kirkwall then Aberdeen. The call into Kirkwall, however, has now been cancelled.

Additionally the company have announced that both of today’s north and south bound freight services have also been cancelled.