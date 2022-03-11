In today’s edition of The Shetland Times:
In today’s (11th March) edition of The Shetland Times:
• Sally Sanford and her dog Lace are enjoying a week in the limelight at Crufts.
• NHS Shetland launched a steering group to support people with eating disorders. The group includes NHS professionals and people with lived experience of the disorders.
• Chairman of the council’s education and families committee, George Smith, is standing down from the SIC.
• Flagship childcare policy, 1140 project, could be extended to include even younger children.
• NHS Shetland hopes to have the MRI scanner up and running by autumn 2023, after delays hit the project.
• SPORT – Shetland Swimming Association welcome over 100 competitors to Clickimin pool.
• SPORT – Promotion play-off heartbreak for ladies rugby team.
Plus the Business Quarter supplement, readers letters, opinion, entertainment and more.