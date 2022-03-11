NHS provides update on vaccination clinics

Covid vaccination. Photo: Dave Donaldson

NHS Shetland has provided an update on vaccination clinics over the coming days.

The clinics are for anyone yet to receive their first, second or booster Covid jab.

Anyone eligible for their flu vaccination is also invited to attend.

Sessions, which are being held at the Gilbertson Park in Lerwick, can be booked online or by walking in.

They are due to run tomorrow [Saturday] from 9am to 5pm.

The clinic will also be open on Tuesday 15th March, from 11am to 7pm, although it will remain closed until Thursday 24th March, when it is due to be open from 11am-7pm.

Meanwhile, a child health clinic is scheduled to be held at the Gilbert Bain Hospital’s children’s department on Saturday 26th March.

NHS Shetland says this is by appointment only.

Parents or guardians of children aged 5-11 will be contacted by the vaccination scheduling

team and invited to a vaccination session in a child friendly environment.

But they can also contact the answerphone or email address to request an opportunity to discuss the vaccination further with a clinician.